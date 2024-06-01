Wedbush Upgrades Century Communities (CCS)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.01% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is 97.92. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.01% from its latest reported closing price of 84.41.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is 3,849MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.23%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 35,515K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 2.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,388K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 84.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,917K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,217K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

