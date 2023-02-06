Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)

On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.42% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is $999MM, an increase of 72.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,616,859 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507,810 shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,439,182 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686,011 shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 27.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,244,679 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220,288 shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 47.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,206,530 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238,578 shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 46.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,171,280 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 12.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CELH is 0.2983%, an increase of 2.1055%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 52,436K shares.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

