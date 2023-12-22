Wedbush Upgrades CAVA Group (CAVA)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.77% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is 44.37. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.77% from its latest reported closing price of 42.76.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 720MM, an increase of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 69.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.44%, a decrease of 36.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 81,847K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 32,008K shares representing 28.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,525K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,673K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 29.41% over the last quarter.

Revolution Growth Management holds 6,475K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,322K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,328K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 62.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 104.43% over the last quarter.

