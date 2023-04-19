Wedbush Upgrades BJ's Restaurants (BJRI)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ's Restaurants is $34.99. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of $28.63.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Restaurants is $1,365MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 3.66% over the last quarter.

WPGTX - WPG Partners Small holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 18.37% over the last quarter.

VTMSX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund Admiral Shares holds 212K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 6.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,832K shares representing 16.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 5.47% over the last quarter.

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 19.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Restaurants. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJRI is 0.17%, an increase of 103.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 25,170K shares. The put/call ratio of BJRI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

BJ`s Restaurant Background Information

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ('BJ's') is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants.

