Wedbush Upgrades Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.88% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Beazer Homes USA is $39.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from its latest reported closing price of $30.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beazer Homes USA is 2,316MM, an increase of 6.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazer Homes USA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZH is 0.14%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 30,695K shares. The put/call ratio of BZH is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 3,087K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 3.65% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,660K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,660K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 933K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 681K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the nation's top homebuilders with homes for sale across the United States. The Company builds homes that meet and exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements while appealing to homebuyers at various price points across various demographic segments. In addition to saving energy, its homes allow personalization through the Company's Choice Plans™ and design upgrades. Beazer Homes USA Inc. long-term business strategy focuses on providing its customers with quality homes, while seeking to maximizeits return on invested capital over time. Beazer Homes’ legacy includes building homes for America’s families for over 50 years.

