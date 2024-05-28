Wedbush Upgrades Airbnb (ABNB)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (NasdaqGS:ABNB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.26% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is 156.40. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.26% from its latest reported closing price of 144.47.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 11,271MM, an increase of 10.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.39%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 390,769K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,620K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,071K shares , representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,117K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,111K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 11,754K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,418K shares , representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 6.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,602K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,608K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 10,730K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,562K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

