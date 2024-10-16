Wedbush Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (LSE:0H9G)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Advance Auto Parts (LSE:0H9G) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.90% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is 54.35 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.28 GBX to a high of 103.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.90% from its latest reported closing price of 37.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,872MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H9G is 0.21%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 74,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,504K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H9G by 18.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,855K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H9G by 25.44% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,524K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H9G by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,193K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing an increase of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H9G by 4.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,980K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing an increase of 66.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H9G by 132.56% over the last quarter.

