Wedbush Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.83% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is $54.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.83% from its latest reported closing price of $39.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,860MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.21%, an increase of 3.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 74,373K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,504K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 18.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,855K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 25.44% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,524K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,193K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing an increase of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 4.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,980K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing an increase of 66.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 132.56% over the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

