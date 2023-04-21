WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC. Downgrades adidas (FWB:ADS)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC. downgraded their outlook for adidas (FWB:ADS) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.41% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for adidas is $91.36. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.41% from its latest reported closing price of $161.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 7.28% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 65K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 3.30% over the last quarter.

TLINX - International Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 3.60% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 795K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 9.28% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock International Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.49%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 33,563K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.