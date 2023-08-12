Wedbush Reiterates Xos (XOS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 398.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xos is 1.84. The forecasts range from a low of 0.35 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 398.51% from its latest reported closing price of 0.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xos is 136MM, an increase of 369.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOS is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.70% to 12,421K shares. The put/call ratio of XOS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,727K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing a decrease of 39.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 21.59% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,609K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing a decrease of 32.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 7.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,031K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 10.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 996K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Xos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on "last mile" routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.