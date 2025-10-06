Wedbush Reiterates Willdan Group (WLDN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Willdan Group (NasdaqGM:WLDN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Willdan Group is $128.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.53% from its latest reported closing price of $91.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Willdan Group is 380MM, a decrease of 39.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willdan Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLDN is 0.17%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 12,767K shares. The put/call ratio of WLDN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 398K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 345K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 56.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 337K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 51.01% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 323K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

