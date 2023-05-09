Wedbush Reiterates Western Digital (WDC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is 47.87. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.05% from its latest reported closing price of 34.18.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 13,444MM, a decrease of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.19%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 316,940K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,664K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,702K shares, representing an increase of 48.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 83.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,675K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,427K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,113K shares, representing an increase of 56.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 66.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,087K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares, representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,386K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,243K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Western Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

