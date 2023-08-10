Wedbush Reiterates Wendy`s Co - (WEN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Wendy`s Co - (NASDAQ:WEN) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.42% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wendy`s Co - is 25.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.42% from its latest reported closing price of 21.29.
The projected annual revenue for Wendy`s Co - is 2,190MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.
Wendy`s Co - Declares $0.25 Dividend
On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.
At the current share price of $21.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.70%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 2.60 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy`s Co -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEN is 0.17%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 202,387K shares. The put/call ratio of WEN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Trian Fund Management holds 21,706K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,333K shares, representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 7.13% over the last quarter.
Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,080K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,212K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 85.43% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,989K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,847K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 8.90% over the last quarter.
Harris Associates L P holds 5,712K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,941K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 4.44% over the last quarter.
MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 5,459K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEN by 5.68% over the last quarter.
Wendy`s Background Information
Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.
