Wedbush Reiterates Vor Biopharma (VOR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma is 15.11. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 252.19% from its latest reported closing price of 4.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vor Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.26%, an increase of 78.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 85.66% to 61,278K shares. The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 22,749K shares representing 33.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,121K shares, representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 224.93% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,443K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing an increase of 73.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 456.36% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 6,362K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,183K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 73.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 391.52% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,876K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 80.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 1,042.54% over the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

See all Vor Biopharma regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.