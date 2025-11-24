Wedbush Reiterates VinFast Auto (VFS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Wedbush reiterated coverage of VinFast Auto (NasdaqGS:VFS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for VinFast Auto is $5.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 84.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VinFast Auto is 5,503MM, a decrease of 99.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in VinFast Auto. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFS is 0.04%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 5,636K shares. The put/call ratio of VFS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,994K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFS by 53.32% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1,373K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFS by 12.01% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 609K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFS by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 270K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFS by 66.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 237K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 34.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFS by 88.89% over the last quarter.

