Wedbush Reiterates Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is 15.10. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.84% from its latest reported closing price of 12.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is 294MM, an increase of 16.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAR is 0.16%, an increase of 39.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 12,006K shares. The put/call ratio of HEAR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 633K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 529K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 45.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 478K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Turtle Beach Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.