Wedbush Reiterates TMC the metals (TMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 251.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TMC the metals is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 251.72% from its latest reported closing price of 1.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TMC the metals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMC the metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.01%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 11,800K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 7,066K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 124.56% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 1,907K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 131.44% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 797K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 63.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 424.31% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 249K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 108.37% over the last quarter.

Aua Capital Management holds 192K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMC the metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TMC the metals company Inc. operates as an electric vehicles battery metal company. The Company produces metals from polymetallic rocks to store clean energy and power electric vehicles. TMC the metals serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.