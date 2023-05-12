Wedbush Reiterates the metals (TMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 316.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for the metals is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 316.21% from its latest reported closing price of 0.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for the metals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in the metals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMC is 0.02%, a decrease of 65.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.25% to 11,161K shares. The put/call ratio of TMC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 5,420K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 81.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 243.96% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 1,404K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing a decrease of 44.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Beryl Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing a decrease of 57.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 76.91% over the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 291K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 218K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 47.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMC by 35.42% over the last quarter.

TMC the metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TMC the metals company Inc. operates as an electric vehicles battery metal company. The Company produces metals from polymetallic rocks to store clean energy and power electric vehicles. TMC the metals serves customers worldwide.

See all the metals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.