Wedbush Reiterates Tesla Motors (TSLA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla Motors is $203.14. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of $185.00.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla Motors is $118,517MM, an increase of 45.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 454K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 54.51% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 960K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 61.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Veriti Management holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 53.28% over the last quarter.

SCHG - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF holds 2,361K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 28.03% over the last quarter.

Forte Asset Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Tesla Background Information

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

