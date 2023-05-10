Wedbush Reiterates Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 308.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 308.74% from its latest reported closing price of 3.66.

The projected annual revenue for Tango Therapeutics is 27MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.37%, an increase of 45.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 69,481K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 19,364K shares representing 21.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 7,124K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 94.62% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,500K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,201K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,117K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops drugs and medicines for the treatment of patients. Tango Therapeutics serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

