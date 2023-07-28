Wedbush Reiterates SLM (SLM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.72% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.72% from its latest reported closing price of 15.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,468MM, an increase of 30.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 273,275K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 23,544K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,118K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,457K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 24.05% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,206K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 34.16% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,195K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,998K shares, representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 34.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,426K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,726K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 31.34% over the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.