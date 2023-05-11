Wedbush Reiterates Skillz Inc - (SKLZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Skillz Inc - (NYSE:SKLZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skillz Inc - is 0.91. The forecasts range from a low of 0.40 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 73.94% from its latest reported closing price of 0.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skillz Inc - is 263MM, an increase of 18.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillz Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKLZ is 0.32%, an increase of 58.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 155,607K shares. The put/call ratio of SKLZ is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 22,910K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 21,632K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,529K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,942K shares, representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 39.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,194K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,888K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 53.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,554K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 52.29% over the last quarter.

Skillz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

See all Skillz Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.