Wedbush Reiterates Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (SIMO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:SIMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is 77.41. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.82% from its latest reported closing price of 54.97.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is 1,033MM, an increase of 44.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.74%, an increase of 29.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 23,486K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,108K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Beryl Capital Management holds 963K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 803K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Melqart Asset Management holds 766K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing a decrease of 27.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 762K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 90.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 816.86% over the last quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

