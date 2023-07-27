Wedbush Reiterates Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (SIMO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:SIMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.84% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is 86.81. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.84% from its latest reported closing price of 65.35.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is 1,033MM, an increase of 24.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.58%, an increase of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 22,608K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,108K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Melqart Asset Management holds 979K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 32.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 865K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing a decrease of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 683K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company.

Silicon Motion Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

