Wedbush Reiterates Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 237.23% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is 23.61. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 237.23% from its latest reported closing price of 7.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.09%, a decrease of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 47,573K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,028K shares representing 16.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,211K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,599K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,296K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,124K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing an increase of 32.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 39.78% over the last quarter.

Scholar Rock Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock's approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.