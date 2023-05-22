Wedbush Reiterates RumbleON Inc - Class B (RMBL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of RumbleON Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RumbleON Inc - Class B is 13.09. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 11.04.

The projected annual revenue for RumbleON Inc - Class B is 1,753MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in RumbleON Inc - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBL is 0.08%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.31% to 9,570K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone House Capital Management holds 1,625K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,565K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Silverback Asset Management holds 782K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 4.53% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 576K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 19.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 43.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 37.59% over the last quarter.

RumbleON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience.

