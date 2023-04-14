Wedbush Reiterates Purple Innovation (PRPL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Purple Innovation is $5.45. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 143.33% from its latest reported closing price of $2.24.

The projected annual revenue for Purple Innovation is $625MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 283.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 63.64% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 54.84% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 83.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 39.90% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 15.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Purple Innovation. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPL is 0.13%, an increase of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 86,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPL is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Purple Innovation Background Information

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. Purple designs and manufactures a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Its products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of its own manufacturing processes. Its proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of Its comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate its offerings from other competitors' products. Purple markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and its owned retail showrooms.

