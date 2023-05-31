Wedbush Reiterates PepGen (PEPG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PepGen is 25.91. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 64.18% from its latest reported closing price of 15.78.

The projected annual revenue for PepGen is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 12.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 17,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,132K shares representing 34.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,545K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 828K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 697K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 42.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 120.76% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

