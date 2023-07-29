Wedbush Reiterates Papa John`s International (PZZA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Papa John`s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John`s International is 93.77. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of 83.33.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John`s International is 2,230MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John`s International. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 43,723K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 3.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,792K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,318K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,127K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 79.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 4.15% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,093K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 5.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 992K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Papa John`s International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

