Wedbush Reiterates Overstock.com (OSTK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Overstock.com is $35.11. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 85.64% from its latest reported closing price of $18.91.

The projected annual revenue for Overstock.com is $1,959MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 804K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 2.71% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 59K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 25.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 47.18% over the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JSJIX - Small Cap Growth Fund Class NAV holds 132K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 13.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTK is 0.31%, an increase of 93.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 35,866K shares. The put/call ratio of OSTK is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Overstock.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

