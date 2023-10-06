Wedbush Reiterates Netflix (NFLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is 481.25. The forecasts range from a low of 328.25 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.16% from its latest reported closing price of 372.59.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 34,642MM, an increase of 7.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 210 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.70%, an increase of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 422,208K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,479K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,894K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,864K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,378K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,217K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 195.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,206K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,431K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

