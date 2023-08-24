Wedbush Reiterates Netapp (NTAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Netapp (NASDAQ:NTAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netapp is 77.57. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.36% from its latest reported closing price of 76.53.

The projected annual revenue for Netapp is 6,860MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

Netapp Declares $0.50 Dividend

On May 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $76.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.01%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 5.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netapp. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.21%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 229,682K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 15,480K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,909K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,694K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,137K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 26.64% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,563K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,670K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,480K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

