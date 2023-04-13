Wedbush Reiterates National CineMedia (NCMI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,632.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National CineMedia is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 1,632.17% from its latest reported closing price of $0.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National CineMedia is $339MM, an increase of 53.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fmr holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cutler Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 99.75%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 68.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in National CineMedia. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 28.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCMI is 0.01%, a decrease of 56.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 28,744K shares. The put/call ratio of NCMI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

National Cinemedia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., they unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC.

See all National CineMedia regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.