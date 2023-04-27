Wedbush Reiterates Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group is 55.66. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.09% from its latest reported closing price of 46.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mr. Cooper Group is 1,809MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 65,507K shares. The put/call ratio of COOP is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,187K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,823K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,318K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

See all Mr. Cooper Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.