Wedbush Reiterates Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Outperform Recommendation

April 27, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group is 55.66. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.09% from its latest reported closing price of 46.35.

The projected annual revenue for Mr. Cooper Group is 1,809MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 65,507K shares. COOP / Mr. Cooper Group Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of COOP is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COOP / Mr. Cooper Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,187K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,823K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,318K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

