Wedbush Reiterates Meritage Homes (MTH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is 140.59. The forecasts range from a low of 122.21 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.02% from its latest reported closing price of 122.23.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is 4,922MM, a decrease of 21.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.67.

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.21%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 41,586K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,710K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,458K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing a decrease of 30.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 8.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 35.48% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,134K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 19.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,114K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 26.17% over the last quarter.

Meritage Homes Background Information

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

