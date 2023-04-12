Wedbush Reiterates Meritage Homes (MTH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meritage Homes is $139.74. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of $118.69.

The projected annual revenue for Meritage Homes is $4,922MM, a decrease of 21.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 449K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 18.46% over the last quarter.

PQBMX - PGIM QMA US Broad Market Index Fund Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLY - SPDR S & P 600 Small Cap ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 20.86% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTH by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meritage Homes. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTH is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 41,595K shares. The put/call ratio of MTH is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Meritage Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

