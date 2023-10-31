Wedbush Reiterates McDonald`s (MCD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.49% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for McDonald`s is 316.05. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $402.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.49% from its latest reported closing price of 260.15.

The projected annual revenue for McDonald`s is 23,793MM, a decrease of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4082 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald`s. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.59%, a decrease of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 543,060K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,757K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,383K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,981K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,597K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 678.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,227K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,909K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,220K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,451K shares, representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 12.87% over the last quarter.

McDonald`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

