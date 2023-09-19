Wedbush Reiterates Masonite International (DOOR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masonite International is 124.57. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.18% from its latest reported closing price of 94.96.

The projected annual revenue for Masonite International is 2,926MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOR is 0.32%, an increase of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 28,886K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,595K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,222K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 438.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,019K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing a decrease of 32.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 804K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 712K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Masonite International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

