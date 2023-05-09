Wedbush Reiterates Masonite International (DOOR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masonite International is 114.04. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.74% from its latest reported closing price of 92.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masonite International is 2,926MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOR is 0.29%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 29,022K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOR is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,854K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,487K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 1,328K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 901K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 41.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 82.98% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 831K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 44.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 81.79% over the last quarter.

Masonite International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

See all Masonite International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.