Wedbush Reiterates Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is 17.08. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 10.05.

The projected annual revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longboard Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBPH is 0.04%, an increase of 76.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 7,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,118K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,511K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 988K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 16,078.23% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 963K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing an increase of 45.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 113.44% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 869K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 57.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 144.12% over the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

