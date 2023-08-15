Wedbush Reiterates Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - (LICY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - (NYSE:LICY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - is 7.59. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 59.38% from its latest reported closing price of 4.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp - is 130MM, an increase of 274.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LICY is 0.23%, an increase of 76.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 81,495K shares. The put/call ratio of LICY is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Covalis Capital Llp holds 12,022K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,472K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 27.36% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 7,277K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 6,676K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,815K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,942K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,918K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LICY by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.