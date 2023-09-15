Wedbush Reiterates Lennar - (LEN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Lennar - (NYSE:LEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennar - is 140.93. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.74% from its latest reported closing price of 117.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar - is 29,336MM, a decrease of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

Lennar - Declares $0.38 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $117.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar -. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.32%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.73% to 268,657K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,566K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,225K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,871K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,229K shares, representing a decrease of 103.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 11,662K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,951K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,066K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 1.61% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 8,196K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lennar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

