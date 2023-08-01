Wedbush Reiterates Landsea Homes Corporation - (LSEA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Landsea Homes Corporation - (NASDAQ:LSEA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.01% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landsea Homes Corporation - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 24.01% from its latest reported closing price of 9.87.

The projected annual revenue for Landsea Homes Corporation - is 1,004MM, a decrease of 26.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landsea Homes Corporation -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEA is 0.05%, an increase of 24.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 6,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Washington holds 926K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 388K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 34.15% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 382K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 75.69% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 353K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 312K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 82.68% over the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

