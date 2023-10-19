Wedbush Reiterates ITeos Therapeutics (ITOS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.21% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITeos Therapeutics is 40.29. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 353.21% from its latest reported closing price of 8.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ITeos Therapeutics is 51MM, a decrease of 40.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITeos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOS is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 37,047K shares. The put/call ratio of ITOS is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,417K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 2,739K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,154K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,811K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 1,746K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITeos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of cancer immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. The initial antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 is ongoing in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors with preliminary data indicating clinical activity as a monotherapy and a favorable tolerability profile. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression. iTeos is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. Preliminary results indicate encouraging single-agent activity in the dose escalation portion of the trial. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.