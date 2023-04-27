Wedbush Reiterates International Business Machines (IBM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is 144.91. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.14% from its latest reported closing price of 125.85.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is 61,148MM, an increase of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

International Business Machines Declares $1.66 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.66 per share ($6.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $125.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 4.10%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3380 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.47%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 569,850K shares. The put/call ratio of IBM is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,482K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,949K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 11.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,901K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,474K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,702K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,974K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,639K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,855K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,019K shares, representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 36.87% over the last quarter.

International Business Machines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

