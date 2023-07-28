Wedbush Reiterates Imax (IMAX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imax is 24.71. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.07% from its latest reported closing price of 18.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Imax is 360MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imax. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.16%, an increase of 22.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 50,968K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,054K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 68.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,003K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,590K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 28.28% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,203K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,879K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Imax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.