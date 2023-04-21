Wedbush Reiterates Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is $14.52. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is $8,036MM, an increase of 12.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 8.29% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

ADAVX - Aberdeen Dynamic Dividend Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Larson Financial Group holds 141K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON Janus Henderson Enterprise Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 1,339,461K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Huntington Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

