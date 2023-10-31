Wedbush Reiterates Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.58% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is 25.18. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 57.58% from its latest reported closing price of 15.98.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 2,185MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAK is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 555,809K shares. The put/call ratio of PEAK is 2.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,051K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,623K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,919K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,013K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 867.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,032K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,610K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,912K shares, representing an increase of 42.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 1,038.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,024K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. Healthpeak pairs its deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

