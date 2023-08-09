Wedbush Reiterates Hanesbrands (HBI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.74% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanesbrands is 4.74. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.74% from its latest reported closing price of 5.49.

The projected annual revenue for Hanesbrands is 6,248MM, an increase of 3.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanesbrands. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBI is 0.08%, a decrease of 56.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 327,679K shares. The put/call ratio of HBI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 25,486K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company.

Cooke & Bieler holds 23,730K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,046K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 13,265K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,256K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 24.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,869K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,569K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 21.47% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 10,808K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,827K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBI by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Hanesbrands Background Information

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com.

