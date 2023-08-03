Wedbush Reiterates Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Wedbush reiterated coverage of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Brick Partners is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of 55.51.

The projected annual revenue for Green Brick Partners is 1,138MM, a decrease of 34.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Brick Partners. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRBK is 0.25%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 43,628K shares. The put/call ratio of GRBK is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 16,601K shares representing 36.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBK by 11.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,988K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBK by 41.48% over the last quarter.

Orchard Capital Managment holds 1,377K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

JBF Capital holds 915K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBK by 25.19% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 849K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRBK by 66.63% over the last quarter.

Green Brick Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.

